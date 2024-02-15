A group of protesters on Wednesday allegedly barged into a government college at Lichubagan near Agartala after a video of the Goddess Saraswati idol without a saree went viral on social media. The idol was crafted by students of the college. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident was reported at the Government College of Art and Craft at Lichubagan.

The group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters compelled the college authorities to drape the idol of Goddess Saraswati with a saree, said a report by PTI citing eyewitnesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As the video of Maa Saraswati without the traditional saree was circulating on social media, we rushed to the college before the puja began and forced the organisers to adorn a saree on the idol," Tutan Das, Tripura state coordinator of Bajrang Dal, was quoted by PTI.

He further expressed strong condemnation for what he described as a deviation from the cultural and traditional values expected from students of the college.

According to an NDTV report, the college authorities explained that the idol adhered to traditional sculpture forms observed in Hindu temples and had no intention to offend religious sentiments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sourabh Das, assistant coordinator (campaign) of VHP, who condemned the students’ actions, said: “We vehemently denounce the lack of decorum shown towards Devi Saraswati by the students of the Government College of Art and Craft. The VHP will not tolerate any disrespect towards Hindu deities."

According to the report, police visited the site but no complaint was lodged by the college or the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members also staged a protest at the government college on Wednesday over purported vulgarity in the Saraswati idol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As we all know, today is Basant Panchami and Goddess Saraswati is worshipped all over the country. In the very morning, we all got news that in the Government Art and Craft College, the idol of Goddess Saraswati was sculptured in a very wrong and vulgar way. We instantly reached the location and started our protest. We bound the college authority to stop the worship there and forced the students to wrap a saree on the idol. We strongly protest against this type of initiative in any educational institution," Dibakar Acharjee, joint secretary of ABVP unit of the state, was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

