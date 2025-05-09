Viral video: Pakistan's shell attack against India caught on camera in Jammu and Kashmir | Watch

Pakistan's shell attack on India was caught on camera as CCTV footage on May 7 from a residence in Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) captured the evidence. As per the footage shared by ANI, it happened around 7:33 AM.

“Again and again, they target innocent civilians,” reacted a Twitter (now X) user.

Another user reacted, “Indian Armed forces should retaliate hard at any cost.”

“Indian Army, just dust down whole Pakistan for targeting Soldiers & civilians,” came from another.

India has accused Pakistan of targeting the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir. On May 8, a Pakistani attack hit a gurudwara and Sikh homes in Poonch, killing three civilians.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has confirmed that Pakistan’s attacks have killed 16 civilians and injured 59. At the same time, he strongly denied Pakistan’s claim that India had attacked the Neelum-Jhelum dam.

“Contrary to what Pakistan is claiming, yesterday Pakistan launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir, hitting gurudwara in Poonch and homes of Sikh community members and we know that at least three individuals were killed in that particular attack,” Misri said.

“Since yesterday, a total 16 civilians have been killed and 59 others have been injured in attacks by Pakistan,” he added.

Villages near the India-Pakistan border are badly hit by heavy shelling from Pakistani troops in areas like Gulmarg, Uri and Rajouri. Many houses, around 20, are damaged.

According to a local man, his family had to stay in one room all night for safety. He asked the government to build bunkers.

“Due to shelling by Pakistan, around 20 houses have suffered damage. My family spent the whole night together in one room. We want peace here,” ANI quoted the man as saying.

India stopped drone and missile attacks by Pakistan aimed at military sites in Jammu and Pathankot. Similar attacks were earlier blocked in 15 areas across the north and west.

In Kashmir, shelling in Gulmarg and other areas forced families to flee. Many found shelter in government buildings.

IPL 2025 suspended IPL 2025 has been suspended for one week because of rising India-Pakistan tensions. The tournament was near the playoffs, with the final planned for May 25. The Lucknow vs Bengaluru match was set for May 9.