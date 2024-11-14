Viral Video: Radhika Merchant enjoys being fooled by Turkish ice cream vendor, Anant Ambani chuckles standing beside her

Radhika Merchant's amusing encounter with a Turkish ice cream vendor captivated social media, with users commenting on her struggle and the joy it brought. The video showcases her and husband Anant Ambani enjoying their trip to Dubai.

Livemint
Updated14 Nov 2024, 03:13 PM IST
Radhika MErchant's video where she was being tricked by a Turkish ice cream vendor has gone viral on internet
Radhika MErchant’s video where she was being tricked by a Turkish ice cream vendor has gone viral on internet(AFP)

Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant's fun video capturing her struggle with a Turkish ice-cream vendor has taken the internet by storm.

Radhika Merchant, who has officially adopted her married surname, was spotted with husband Anant Ambani in Dubai. The couple enjoyed their time during the trip. In one of the videos Radhika Merchant can be seen buying an ice cream from a Turkish vendor. But it was impossible for her to enjoy the icecream without being tricked by the vendor.

Radhika Merchant's struggle to grab the ice cream cone from a Turkish ice cream vendor resonated with a lot of social media users, who expressed their reactions to the video.

“Anant thinking , Buy the whole mall,” commented an Instagram user on the video.

“Jo khushi is ice-cream wale ne di hai aapko shayad wo rupyo se bhi kharidi nhi ja sakte [sic],” read another comment on the post.

“Wow amazing moments [sic]”

“Countries chahe kitne ghumlo Dubaime Global Village ka maja nhi liya to kya hi liya [sic]”

Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant in an opulent marriage in Mumbai. The wedding event took place in Mumbai from 12 July 2024 to 30 July 2024. The wedding celebrations began at Ambanis' house, Antilia, in Mumbai. Main wedding functions were held at Jio Convention Centre in Bandra.

Anant Ambani is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is also known as the richest person in India. Radhika Merchant, is the daughter of Viren Merchant, a CEO of a healthcare company.

The grand wedding celebrations were joined by guests from across the world, including John Cena, the Kardashian sisters, Nicky Hilton, Nick Jonas, etc.

Apart from the main wedding event, the pre-wedding event also made headlines nationally as well as internationally. One of the pre-wedding celebration was held in Jamnagar. A number of Bollywood celebrities, global leaders, and other eminent celebrities joined the celebration in Gujarat. Global sensations like Rihanna, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, etc also joined the program.

The second celebration was a four-day cruise through the Mediterranean in May this year, where the guests enjoyed surprise performances from the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry and even Pitbull.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 03:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaViral Video: Radhika Merchant enjoys being fooled by Turkish ice cream vendor, Anant Ambani chuckles standing beside her

