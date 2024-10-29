Viral Video: Showdown at Ghaziabad court as lawyers clash with judge, police lathicharge

Ghaziabad news: Purported video clips of the incident doing the rounds on social media showed a large number of police personnel and lawyers in a confrontation in the courtroom.

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Police personnel at the Ghaziabad District Court to control the situation after a ruckus at the premises, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.
Ghaziabad: Police personnel at the Ghaziabad District Court to control the situation after a ruckus at the premises, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (PTI)

A "scuffle" broke out between a judge and lawyers at the Ghaziabad court on Tuesday. Police were called to tackle the situation, who then reportedly resorted to lathicharge at lawyers at the District and Sessions Court complex in the Raj Nagar area in Ghaziabad.

It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation. However, India Today reported that an argument over a case related to a Bar Association official may have triggered the scuffle. A large number of lawyers reportedly surrounded the judge's chamber after an argument broke out with the district judge.

Meanwhile, NDTV cited police as saying that than an argument broke out between the district judge and lawyers over a bail petition, after which a large number of lawyers gathered there. During this, a police officer was seen chasing the lawyers with a chair in hand.

Purported video clips of the incident doing the rounds on social media showed a large number of police personnel and lawyers in a confrontation in the courtroom. The clips showed police personnel using lathi-charge to forcefully remove the lawyers from the court premises.

Chairs were also hurled in the courtroom during the brawl. According to news agency PTI, some police personnel brandished batons, while one even wielded a wooden chair, gesturing as if to strike the opposing side. A huge police force was present at the spot.

Police allegedly lifted chairs and chased the lawyers away. Later, paramilitary personnel also joined the security action to control the situation.

Ghaziabad: Police arrive to control the situation after a ruckus at the Ghaziabad District Court following a heated exchange of words between a lawyer and a judge during a hearing, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

A lawyer was also purportedly seen with a wound on his head in a related photo shared on social media.

Following the lathicharge, lawyers staged a protest and vandalised the police post at the court complex, several reports claimed. The lawyers also shouted slogans against the judge.

"After the incident, all the judges stopped working in the court. The Bar Association has also called for a meeting," India Today reported.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 04:37 PM IST
