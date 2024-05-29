Heavy rains and strong winds caused flooding in various parts of Kerala, disrupting daily activities and slowing down traffic on main roads. The viral video shows flooded roads near Lulu Mall in Edapally.

A viral video on Instagram shows roads flooded near Lulu Mall in Kerala's Edapally. The video, posted by the user "bangalore_malayalees" on May 28, has been viewed over 1.5 million times so far.

The mall's adjacent roads and parking spots are seen plunged in rainwater. While the water level looks to be under the knee level, the traffic is visible slow.

Also Read: Kerala rains: Torrential downpour floods streets; fisherman dies after boat capsizes at Muthalapozhi — top 8 updates Some users started criticising the drainage system. One posted a sarcastic comment referring to the Kerala chief minister's ambitions: "Pinarayi's New York road." Another said, "This is Cochin Corporation's road washing machine."

“It is like Chennai, there is no setup to let the water go if it rains," said another.

Also Read: Above-normal rains seen, says IMD; monsoon over Kerala in five days “Town planning gone wrong on a state level. It's not that this is limited to one town. A good rain and pretty much any town in our state would be like this barring very few. It's scary how pathetically our administrators have screwed up. Absolute lack of vision. And the problem is only going to get worse from now on," posted another.

Cleared in two hours When the video was shared on Reddit, one user pointed out, "Amazingly enough, this cleared up within a couple of hours. By afternoon there was no water on the road."

Also Read: Kerala rains: 7 die after heavy rainfall, IMD issues red and orange alert “I agree .. that is impressive," replied another user.

Kerala rains Heavy rains and strong winds hit many areas of Kerala on May 28, disrupting daily activities. In Kochi, rain from early morning flooded many streets, making it hard for people to leave their homes. This caused traffic to slow down greatly on main roads.

The heavy rain also caused severe flooding in the Kakkanad-Infopark and Aluva-Edappally areas, affecting day-to-day life. The city and rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district have been experiencing heavy rainfall since the previous night.

