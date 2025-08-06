Viral video shows man dragging himself out of sludge after Uttarkashi cloudburst: Watch

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Moments after a powerful cloudburst triggered a massive flash flood, a dramatic scene unfolded in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. In Dharali village, one man was seen struggling to crawl out of thick sludge, while another ran desperately to safety amid the devastation.

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Watch the viral video here Two cloudbursts, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area, caused widespread destruction, with Dharali bearing the brunt. The region also suffered from mudslides and flash floods.

Nearly half of the scenic Dharali village was devastated by the flash flood that struck Tuesday afternoon, as reported by PTI.

Dharali serves as a key stopover on the route to Gangotri, the source of the Ganga River. So far, four deaths have been confirmed following the cloudburst-triggered flood, and around 130 people have been safely evacuated. However, no bodies have yet been recovered from the rubble.

The Indian Army has deployed MI-17 and Chinook helicopters to assist in locating those stranded and to support ongoing relief efforts.

Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing, led by the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Over 130 people have been rescued so far, according to the Uttarakhand government officials. The State Emergency Operation Centre is in constant touch with the District Magistrate and SSP.

A mudslide in the Kheer Gadh area of Dharali triggered a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement.

Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 Rajput Rifles, is leading 150 personnel in critical rescue efforts despite challenges, including missing soldiers and damage to the unit's own base.

"Despite being cut off and the unit's base being adversely affected, and 11 personnel feared missing, the team continues to operate with unwavering determination. 20 people have been rescued so far. In the meantime, additional columns are being moved to be pressed into rescue operations," read a statement from the Defence PRO.

(With inputs from agencies)