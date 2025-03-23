Viral video shows self-styled Punjab pastor Bajinder Singh slapping woman holding baby, other employees

Self-styled pastor from Punjab, Bajinder Singh, was seen assaulting his employees in a CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on social media. Singh is already embroiled in a sexual harassment case.

In the video, reportedly from February this year, Singh can be seen slapping a male employee first, and then throwing papers at a woman sitting with a child on her lap. The woman then walks up to him, after which he slaps the woman and pushes her.

The argument escalates as other employees in the room try to intervene by stopping Singh from hitting the woman further. However, the two remain locked in a heated argument.

Watch the video below:

Sexual harassment case against Bajinder Singh Singh, 42, was booked for alleged sexual harassment on a complaint from a 22-year-old woman on February 28 in Jalandhar.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she, along with her parents, started visiting Singh's church in October 2017. The pastor took her mobile phone number and started sending text messages, she alleged, adding that she did not tell her parents about it as she was afraid of Singh.

From 2022, the pastor allegedly made her sit alone in a cabin in the church on Sundays. When she would be alone, the pastor would allegedly hug her and touch her inappropriately, the complainant has alleged.

She also alleged that the pastor had threatened to get her and her family members eliminated if she got a complaint lodged against him.

Charges against Bajinder Singh Police have booked Singh under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police have formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Superintendent of Police (Phagwara) Rupinder Kaur, to probe the charge.

The Punjab State Women Commission has also taken suo-motu notice of the matter and issued instructions to provide security to the complainant.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought swift action from the Punjab Police in the case, its chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, told a press conference in Delhi on March 7.

Singh was booked in another sexual-harassment case following allegations levelled by a Zirakpur-based woman in 2018. He was nabbed from the Delhi airport while he was travelling to London.

A few days ago, a Mohali court issued warrants against him in the case.

In 2022, Singh was accused of taking money from a Delhi family for treating their daughter for her illness, but she could not be saved.

In 2023, the income-tax department raided his premises.

Singh denies all charges Singh has rejected the sexual harassment charge against him, calling it baseless. "All accusations levelled against me are baseless. These days, fake chats can be easily made. They should give me the proof. Everyone in the church knows that she (the complainant) suffered from fits. She had a problem of evil spirits. People come here for prayers to rid themselves of evil spirits. Our job is to pray. She is like our daughter," the pastor said a few days ago.

Who is Bajinder Singh Singh, who hails from Haryana, was born in a Jat family. He, however, converted to Christianity more than 10 years ago.

The self-styled Christian preacher runs a church – The Church of Glory and Wisdom – at Tajpur in Jalandhar. Another church is at Majri in Mohali. He became a preacher in 2012. His supporters claim that his church has many branches in India and abroad.

The church holds congregations where a large number of people come in anticipation of getting their ailments cured. These congregations are broadcast live on the YouTube channel, “Prophet Bajinder Singh”, which has 37.4 lakh subscribers.