Viral video shows Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat’s sitting next to ‘cash bag’, he clarifies, 'just clothes'

With Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's video of smoking in a hotel room with what is being claimed to be a bag stuffed with cash lying around surfaced online, he has reacted to it and called it 'well-thought-out conspiracy', reported ANI.

Speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat defended himself and said, “This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. I am sitting comfortably in my house, and my dog is sitting as well. Someone has recorded a video of this, which suggests they were spying on us. We are such people that anyone who visits our home eats food and drinks tea. It is our responsibility to supervise the workers. There might be an agent among them, but we do not worry about it, nor have we ever seen anything suspicious.”

“Have you seen someone living in the house openly sitting beside money? This is unusual. But we will definitely respond to this conspiracy,” he added.

The video of Sirasat appeared on social media following a day he was served an income tax notice over his rapid financial growth.

Opposition hits out: Reacting to a viral post on social media, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"I feel pity for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis! How many more times will he just sit and watch his reputation being torn to shreds? Helplessness has another name: Fadnavis!" Raut captioned the video.

LiveMint cannot independently verify the authenticity and context of the video.

IT notice to Sanjay Shirsat: On 10 July, the Income Tax department has sent a notice to Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat, seeking an explanation of the increase in his assets between the 2019 and 2024 assembly elections.

Sanjay Shirsat is the Aurangabad (West) MLA who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On being asked about a viral video where he is heard talking about the I-T notice, Shirsat said, “Some people had filed a complaint against me with the Income Tax department, based on which I was issued a notice. I was supposed to respond on Wednesday, but requested for more time. I will give a proper response. Nothing wrong has been done.”

