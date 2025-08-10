Speeding Thar kills man, wounds another after ramming into pavement in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri — Watch

In yet another incident, a man was killed and another person wounded on Sunday morning after a speeding SUV rammed into a pavement and hit them near the Gyarah Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri area of Delhi.

According to the police, the incident took place when a white Thar coming from the direction of central Delhi swerved towards the pavement and struck the two men.

The two victims were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one was declared brought dead while the other is undergoing medical treatment.

Both men were walking along the pavement when the SUV suddenly swerved towards them, climbed onto the pedestrian path and hit them.

The incident was captured on camera.

The vehicle, which has a Uttar Pradesh registration number, was seized and the SUV driver was apprehended.

The accused has been identified as Ashish, a resident of Shakarpur in east Delhi. He was returning home from Dhaula Kuan when the accident took place.

According to the preliminary probe, Ashish was driving his friend's Thar at the time of the accident. The SUV is registered in the name of Ankit, a resident of Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh.

A police patrolling party was in the vicinity and witnessed the accident around 6.30 AM, reported news agency PTI citing a senior police officer.

"One of the policemen immediately made a PCR call and requested for an ambulance. The injured were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre without delay," the officer said.

"Preliminary inquiry has revealed that Ashish was heading towards his residence in Shakarpur. His occupation status is unclear at the moment, though he has previously worked as a driver," the officer said.

The police further said that they are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the exact sequence of events.

Jharkhand news: 3 people killed in road accident in Seraikela Three persons died after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck at Lakra Kocha in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district in the early hours of Sunday, reported PTI.

The accident took place around 3.30 AM when they were on their way to Jamshedpur from Chaibasa, a police officer said.

A police team took them to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.