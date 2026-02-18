Viral video: Terrifying visuals show 60-foot temple chariot toppling in Tamil Nadu's Vellore leaving 7 injured

Terrifying visuals showing a 60-foot temple chariot overturning around midnight yesterday during the annual Mayana Kollai festival on the banks of the Palar River in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district have gone viral.

The incident left seven people seriously injured.

The accident occurred as the chariot from Kazhinjur near Katpadi was being pulled from the riverbed onto the road after the ritual procession. The injured were subsequently admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai for treatment, according to ANI.

The chariot is believed to have lost its balance and tipped to one side, trapping nearly 10 people underneath. Police personnel and bystanders quickly stepped in to rescue those caught beneath it, while the seriously injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment.

District Collector Subbulakshmi, Superintendent of Police Sivaraman, and Revenue Divisional Officer Senthil Kumar visited the scene to assess the situation. The Collector later met the injured at the hospital to check on their health. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the mishap and directed festival organisers to take necessary precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Mayana Kollai festival is a major annual event in the Vellore district. It was conducted on Sunday evening along the banks of the Palar River. During the celebrations, deities from 10 villages were adorned, mounted on temple chariots, and taken in procession to the riverbed, where devotees performed traditional rituals and offerings.

After the mishap, residents of Kazhinjur removed only the idol from the toppled chariot and carried it back to their village.

As per government norms, temple chariots are not permitted to exceed 12 feet in height. However, during the Mayana Kollai festival, the chariots from Virudhambattu, Kazhinjur, and Mottur are said to rise to nearly 60 feet. A comparable incident was reported in 2023, when a chariot from Mottur village collapsed onto the Palar River riverbed during the festivities.

