Viral Video: ‘This is not Mumbai’ — Bengaluru man schools another for not learning Kannada in 12 years

  • While waiting in line at a petrol pump, the man was told by another man he must know Kannada. “You have to respect every culture and language,” he was told.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 03:02 PM IST
‘This is not Mumbai’ — Bengaluru man schools another for not learning Kannada in 12 years
‘This is not Mumbai’ — Bengaluru man schools another for not learning Kannada in 12 years(Screenshot from viral video)

A man in Bengaluru was schooled for not knowing Kannada despite living in the Karnataka city for 12 years. While waiting in line at a petrol pump, the man was told by another man that he must know Kannada.

“You have to respect every culture and language,” a man could heard saying in the video. He told the another man, “You want a job here, salary here, but don't want the language.”

"You don't know Kannada?...because you have to learn, right? You have to respect every culture, every language... for the last 12 years, you have been living here. You don't know Kannada," the Bengaluru man asked.

Also Read | Viral Video: Showdown at Ghaziabad court as lawyers clash with judge and police

Another man, who was being schooled, said, "There's no necessity." Following which, he was asked, "Then why are you staying here?"

"At least learn this [Kannada language]. This is Bengaluru, not Mumbai or Gujarat...," the man went on to say. A video of the incident went viral on Thursday. Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Also Read | Minahil Malik Viral Video: Who is the TikTok star? What’s the controversy?

Social media reactions

Responding to the video, a social media user questioned, "I shifted 6 months back .. am I safe from this?" Another said, “Who the hell you are ask us to learn Kannada. Its none of your business. It’s our wish whether to learn or not. You don’t have any right to make it mandatory. Its not an arrogance, its his wish. You stay in AP or Telangana and we never force you to learn Telugu Language. This is India not Afghanistan.”

Also Read | UFO sighting near Indiana sparks fear and curiosity among onlookers | Watch

Another user posted on X, "He lives in Karnataka and earns in Karnataka... So he pays taxes also to Karnataka, not his home state. Of all non-Kannadigas leave Bengaluru then half of the city will starve to death."

"Why should he learn? Is forcing to learn language the new criteria to move to different state. The language jingoistic people just want to harass outsiders. Not everyone is keen to learn different language because they are too much other responsibilities," said another X user.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaViral Video: ‘This is not Mumbai’ — Bengaluru man schools another for not learning Kannada in 12 years

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:45 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    683.65
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -4 (-0.58%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,331.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    42 (3.26%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    630.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    15.75 (2.56%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,304.70
    03:27 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    30.65 (2.41%)

    Gillette India share price

    9,963.35
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    203.6 (2.09%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    715.90
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -48.25 (-6.31%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    619.45
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -39.25 (-5.96%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    202.75
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.55 (-5.83%)

    PCBL share price

    411.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.25 (-5.14%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.25
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.8 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,607.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    124.75 (8.42%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.