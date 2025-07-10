Viral video: Truck carrying liquor bottles falls into crater as Gurugram road caves in after heavy rainfall

A truck fell into a crater in a caved-in road in Gurugram on Wednesday following heavy rainfall in the city. The incident reportedly occurred around 10:30 pm on Southern Peripheral Road, significantly disrupting traffic in the area.

The truck carrying liquor bottles fell into the damaged road and got stuck in the crater. The video from the incident has gone viral on social media.

The road collapsed due to water accumulation after heavy rainfall in the area. A section of the road had recently undergone sewage pipeline-related maintenance work, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and recorded his statement with the police, it added.

Watch the video here —

Rainfall in Gurugram On Thursday morning, Gurugram recorded 133 mm of rainfall and Wazirabad tehsil 122 mm, reported PTI, citing a statement by the district administration.

As per the officials cited in the report, the rainfall, which started on Wednesday evening, left the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and places near Basai and Golf Course Extension Road waterlogged.

They further said that the roads in front of the parking lot near Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Sadar Bazaar, Bus Adda Road, and the roads in the surrounding colonies were flooded. Additionally, regions such as Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk, and Sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 22, 23, 4, 5, 12, 13, and 48 reported waterlogging, leading to traffic jams in parts of the city.

Gurugram traffic police issued a warning to commuters regarding slow-moving traffic.

"Waterlogging has been reported at many places across Gurugram due to heavy rain since last night. Traffic jams with movement disruption may take more than usual time to commute," it said in a post on X.

On Wednesday night, there was a 7—to 8-km-long queue of vehicles on National Highway 48 from Narsinghpur to Rajokri in Delhi.

Some individuals turned to social media to showcase the poor condition of the roads and urged action from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials.

In a post on X, the MCG said, "Required machinery is operational to ensure discharge of storm water. Drains are running at full capacity due to high rainfall."