Viral Video: Truck overturns during road inspection in Maharashtra; people run in panic | Watch

A road inspection turned dangerous when a truck overturned after the road suddenly caved in. It happened at Khadki village near Vadwani taluka in Maharashtra’s Beed district.

The engineer and his team were on-site to check the road after students had complained about its poor condition. The students had even raised the issue with the Chief Minister’s Gram Sadak Department. They asked for an alternative route as ongoing bridge work had made the road unsafe.

During the visit, the truck lost balance and fell into a pit, causing panic. Some people jumped into the pit to save themselves.

The incident was caught on video and shared widely on social media. Luckily, no one was injured.

The Twitter (now X) account that reshared the video wrote, “This is the live demo testing of corruption.” One of the shares of the viral video has gained nearly one million views so far.

One social media user wrote, “It would have been poetic, had the engineer, contractor and the politician got crushed under the truck.”

“In Maharashtra, the real problem is not corruption, it’s not truck overturning, it’s not bad roads, it’s whether the truck driver can speak Marathi or not,” came a sarcastic reply.

One user commented in apparent sarcasm, “It seems like it's all the truck driver's fault. How much damage did PWD suffer due to a truck driver?”

“Dude, this is not corruption, this is plain science. With tr2nches on both sides Truck driver can never have crossed over with overloaded truck,” came from another.

“Corruption is so much in PWD and municipal corporations that each engineers has crores of properties in govt offices,” claimed another.

“We are on similar track to become developed nation by 2047,” came another sarcastic reply.

Corruption case in Beed In Beed district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Chandrakant Chavan, chief officer of Majalgaon Municipal Council, accepting a ₹6 lakh bribe at his home. He had allegedly demanded ₹12 lakh to clear a ₹2 crore road work bill, according to PTI.