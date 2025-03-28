Viral video: Two girls jump out of balcony as massive fire breaks out at girls’ hostel in Greater Noida

Viral video: A massive fire broke out at a girls' hostel in Greater Noida on Thursday evening, causing two girls to jump from the second floor in an attempt to save themselves. Videos of the fire have now gone viral on social media.

The incident happened at the Annapurna Girls Hostel in the Knowledge Park-3 area of Greater Noida. Reportedly, the blaze was caused by an explosion in the hostel's air conditioning unit, which quickly spread.

Viral videos of the fire show flames and thick smoke billowing from the windows of the hostel room, where the explosion occurred. Some of the girls present at the time were able to escape the building.

One of the girls also slipped, and injured her leg while attempting to reach the ladder.

Locals rescue girls Two girls, who were trapped on the second floor of the hostel, were rescued by locals using a ladder. However, one of the girls fell while attempting to reach the ladder. The fire department confirmed that she did not sustain any serious injuries and is fully safe.

According to India Today, the fire department was informed about the incident around 5pm on Thursday.

“Yesterday evening at around 5 pm, we received information that a fire had broken out in the Annapurna Girls Hostel located in Knowledge Park-3. Our team immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire. Our FSO was also present at the spot,” Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey said, reported India Today.

‘No loss of life’ The Chief Fire Officer also said all those trapped inside the building had been rescued. He mentioned that everyone had already safely exited by the time the fire brigade team arrived at the scene. Advertisement

