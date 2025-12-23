Viral video: Wrestlers forced to sit near train toilet, Odisha govt reacts

Odisha Education Minister Nityananda Gond has ordered an inquiry after a video showing school-level wrestlers from the state travelling in cramped conditions near a train toilet went viral on social media.

“I have been informed that our students who travelled to Uttar Pradesh for the national championships faced inconvenience during their train journey due to a ticket-related issue. We will examine the matter and initiate an inquiry. Necessary action will be taken based on the findings,” Gond told ANI.

The video reportedly shows 18 athletes from Odisha, including 10 boys and eight girls, who were travelling to participate in the 69th National School Wrestling Championship in Uttar Pradesh. Due to the absence of confirmed tickets, several of the players were allegedly forced to sit on the floor near the train’s toilet area in a general compartment.

Visuals circulating online show the athletes seated beside their luggage in the narrow passage outside the washroom, an area often used as a walkway between coaches and known for unhygienic conditions. Some of the wrestlers are seen wrapped in winter clothing to protect themselves from the cold, while others appear exhausted, resting against their bags.

According to NDTV, the players had to endure similar conditions on their return journey as well, as confirmed tickets were not arranged for the trip back.

The incident has drawn widespread criticism on social media, with users questioning the arrangements made for young athletes representing the state at a national-level sporting event. Several users raised concerns about safety, dignity and well-being of the athletes.

A user wrote, “Utter disgrace to Odisha's sports & education departments!”

Another user wrote, “Eighteen school wrestlers from Odisha including 10 boys and 8 girls were sent 1200 kilometres to a national meet with barely any tickets, forced to sit on the floor beside train toilets in winter. This is how India treats its future champions while ministers fly business class.”

The third user wrote, “Utterly disgrace this is the reality of our country no money to spend on infrastructure or growth but have Them to spend it on freebies pathetic.”

“This is how you kill sporting culture before it even starts: 12–17 year‑old wrestlers sent 1,200 km to fight for Odisha’s medal tally, but the state can’t even guarantee them a berth, so they squat in filth outside a train toilet in peak winter and then repeat the same ordeal on the way back. The same ministers who tweet selfies with Olympians at felicitation ceremonies should be made to explain, on camera, why future Olympians are being treated worse than ticketless passengers while crores are blown on stadium inaugurations, ads and photo‑ops,” the fourth user wrote.

“This is the reason why we will never become a sports nation, either we treat athletes as demi gods or as a dustbin, we don't treat them as athletes, they deserve the respect, they're representing our States and nation,” the fifth wrote.