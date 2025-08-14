Viral videos capture chilling moments as cloudburst hits Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar village

Jammu and Kashmir: Kishtwar's Chasoti experienced massive destruction after a cloudburst struck the remote village on Thursday, killing at least 37 people, injuring 100 as flash floods tore through.

Viral videos on social media captured chilling scenes of cars stuck in floodwaters and muddy gusts of water swallowing what were earlier stretches of lush green land.

Flash floods tore through the densely populated foothill hamlet, damaging several homes and forcing authorities to halt the annual yatra to the Machail Mata shrine.

Chasoti is the last motorable village on the way to the Machail Mata temple, from which the 8.5 km trek to the shrine begins.

Cars stranded, people try to cross bridges Another clip showed cars lined up along the roadside while people cautiously made their way across a bridge, with floodwaters roaring beneath the bridge.

Not just the videos, but multiple images from news wires revealed the harrowing destruction as locals also helped with the rescue efforts.

100 injured, 98 people rescued According to PTI, officials have rescued 98 people so far, of whom 28 are in serious condition.

The news of the cloudburst reached officials around 11:30 AM, after which SDRF, local police, and other teams reached the spot, said Jammu's Divisional Commissioner. Search and rescue operations are underway, and the Army, Navy and Air Force teams have also been informed, the commissioner told ANI.

PM Modi condoles the deaths Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and stated that “every possible assistance will be provided to those in need”.

The Army said that relief stores, medical teams and rescue gear have been rushed to the site.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah briefed Amit Shah about the situation. He stated that the “news is grim and accurate”. “Verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving.”

