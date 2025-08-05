Viral videos capture chilling moments as devastating flashfloods hit Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand: Uttarkashi's Dharali village was engulfed with floodwater and dust on Tuesday, moments after a massive cloudburst triggered flashfloods, with raging torrent of water sweeping houses, homestays.

Multiple videos of the cloudburst captured the dramatic moments during which Dharali’s lush green landscape got suddenly engulfed by a surge of muddy brown torrents as flash floods ripped through the region. The disaster claimed four lives.

The cloudburst occurred in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river.

Dharali photos taken before and after show scale of destruction Not just the videos, but photos of Dharali taken before and after the cloudburst showed startling differences — highlighting the scale of destruction caused by the calamity.

What was earlier a canvas of lush green punctuated by splashes of blue and pink rooftops, was turned into a grim picture, with nearly half of the homes swept away.

People look out for relatives, scramble for shelter Panic swept through the villages as residents rushed to find patches of dry ground, scrambling to escape the rising waters.

In one video, a person could be heard gasping for breath and trying to call their relatives in affected areas to find out if they were alright. A voice is heard in the video saying, "Everything is finished."

Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays.

Roads in Gasku, Malghat areas closed Roads in the Gasku and Malghat areas along the Dharchula-Gunji route have been shut. Police officials have advised against using the route until it is officially cleared.

Meanwhile, Chamoli police reported that the Jyotirmath–Malari motor road has been washed away near Saldhar, further hampering connectivity in the region.

Indian Army soldiers missing Among the 50 missing people following the cloudburst, 8 to 10 are Indian Army soldiers, unaccounted for from a camp in the lower Harsil area, news agency ANI quoted Indian Army officials.

PM Modi condoles deaths; Amit Shah speaks to Uttarakhand CM Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the lives lost in the Uttarkashi cloudburst, and said that “no stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people.”