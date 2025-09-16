Viral videos capture chilling moments, devastation as Dehradun floods and cloudburst wreak havoc: ‘Scariest monsoon...'

Uttarakhand: The scenic charm of Dehradun turned grim on Tuesday after overnight cloudbursts and relentless rain wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand’s capital city and nearby areas, sweeping away at least five people and leaving over 500 others stranded.

Viral videos laid bare the fury of nature– as heavy rains lashed the region, leaving the Tamsa river in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated. Online, stunned viewers dubbed it the “scariest monsoon Dehradun has witnessed in years.”

One of the videos showed an entire stretch of road collapsing, with floodwaters gushing violently beneath it.

The downpour caused extensive damage to roads, homes, and shops, and even washed away a bridge. Officials confirmed that five people were swept away by the surging waters at different locations across the city, while 584 people remain stranded, reported PTI.

Earlier in the day, IMD had issued a Red Alert for Dehradun.

200 children rescued; people missing About 200 children trapped by waterlogging at the Devbhoomi Institute campus in Paundha area of Dehradun were rescued by an SDRF team, said Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General, Information.

Meanwhile, residents of the Majhara village took to the streets after a landslide struck their homes early in the morning. They said several people were still missing in the aftermath, reported PTI.

Amid all the devastation, another scary visual emerged, showing a man stranded on an electric pole in the flooded Tons River near Dehradun's Sudhowala.

According to the district disaster management office, the worst-hit areas include Sahastradhara, Maldevta, Santla Devi, and Dalanwala.

Rainfall was particularly intense in Sahastradhara, which recorded 192 mm, followed by Maldevta with 141.5 mm. Hathi Barkala and Jolly Grant received 92.5 mm each, while Kalsi recorded 83.5 mm.

CM takes stock of situation Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the Maldevta and Kesarwala areas of Dehradun district, hit hard by heavy rains, and took stock of the situation.