The camaraderie between former Indian cricket captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni is well-known, and Kohli has always spoken highly of his former skipper. Dhoni, nicknamed Thala, remains the heart of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion.

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to lead the CSK team, and recently gave an inspiring speech to his players during the IPL 2023 tournament. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dhoni can be seen mentioning Kohli in his speech, praising his batting style and technique.

“Virat doesn’t play the first ball like this. It is always here," Dhoni can be heard talking about Kohli's batting style. Former India opener Aakash Chopra was also heard making a noteworthy comment.

Dhoni talking to one of the CSK members by mentioning the name of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/8Y09cWMvLw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2023

The same day, Kohli's team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC), while Dhoni's CSK defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in a highly anticipated match.

Following CSK's victory over MI, Dhoni praised his teammate Matheesha Pathirana, who was named Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance. However, Dhoni also advised Pathirana to avoid playing too much red-ball cricket. “I personally think he is not someone who should play a lot of red-ball cricket," Dhoni said.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK has secured the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table, and the team's performance has been impressive so far.