Home/ News / India/  ‘Virat doesn’t play…’ How MS Dhoni prepped CSK teammates against RCB. Watch
Back

The camaraderie between former Indian cricket captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni is well-known, and Kohli has always spoken highly of his former skipper. Dhoni, nicknamed Thala, remains the heart of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion.

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to lead the CSK team, and recently gave an inspiring speech to his players during the IPL 2023 tournament. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dhoni can be seen mentioning Kohli in his speech, praising his batting style and technique.

“Virat doesn’t play the first ball like this. It is always here," Dhoni can be heard talking about Kohli's batting style. Former India opener Aakash Chopra was also heard making a noteworthy comment.

The same day, Kohli's team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC), while Dhoni's CSK defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in a highly anticipated match.

Following CSK's victory over MI, Dhoni praised his teammate Matheesha Pathirana, who was named Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance. However, Dhoni also advised Pathirana to avoid playing too much red-ball cricket. “I personally think he is not someone who should play a lot of red-ball cricket," Dhoni said.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK has secured the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table, and the team's performance has been impressive so far.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout