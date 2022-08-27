Virat Kohli all set to become first Indian player to…3 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 09:39 AM IST
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli to get back into form with a game-winning shot during the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28.
When India takes the field to play archrivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28 to open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, Virat Kohli will play for his country in his 100th T20I match and become the only Indian player in history to play 100 matches for his country in all forms.