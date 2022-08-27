When India takes the field to play archrivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28 to open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, Virat Kohli will play for his country in his 100th T20I match and become the only Indian player in history to play 100 matches for his country in all forms.

All eyes will be on this star batter to get back into form with a match-winning shot and possibly hit his eagerly-awaited 71st century in international play. He has gone more than a thousand days without recording an international century.

Virat has played for Team India in 99 T20I matches so far, scoring 3,308 runs with an average of 50.12. He has 30 half-centuries in this format, and his best individual score for India in this format is 94.

Since his final international century in November 2019, Kohli has played a total of 27 T20Is, scoring 858 runs at an average of 42.90, for a total of 27 centuries. In this format, his highest mark is 94 (undefeated). Since his last century, he has hit eight half-centuries.

Virat's durability in the game since making his international debut in 2008, his consistency, and the unshakable faith his side has shown in him despite numerous ups and downs in his illustrious career are evidenced by his ability to represent the nation in 100 matches in each format.

This outstanding batter captained his squad in 50 games between 2017 and 2021. In these 50 games, he has won 30, lost 16, and tied four. Two games were tied, while the other two had no conclusion. In this style, he had a commanding 64.58 win percentage while serving as captain.

For Virat, 2022 in particular, has been incredibly difficult. Since his previous international century, he has played in 68 international games across all forms and has amassed 2,554 runs in 82 innings at an average of 34.05. In all formats, he has hit 24 half-centuries.

Virat has only participated in four T20Is in 2022, during which time he has scored 81 runs at a below-average average of 20.25. His 52 score this year is his best in the format. He has played for India in 16 matches across all forms this year, however in 19 innings, he has only managed to score 476 runs at a poor average of 25.05. Only four half-centuries, with a top score of 79, have come off his bat.

On August 28, everyone will have their eyes fixed to the television, hoping that Virat scores big and India avenges their previous loss to Pakistan.

When Kohli steps onto the field, defeating Pakistan and playing a game-winning innings will be on his thoughts. The last time these two bitter rivals faced off in a T20I contest (and in general), India suffered a humiliating loss by the score of 10-wickets. In that game, Kohli had struck 57 off 49 to get India to 151/7 in their 20 overs, but Pakistan's opening pair of Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) easily outclassed Kohli's team.

(With agency inputs)