Virat Kohli all set to become first Indian player to…

Virat has only participated in four T20Is in 2022, during which time he has scored 81 runs at a below-average average of 20.25. His 52 score this year is his best in the format. He has played for India in 16 matches across all forms this year, however in 19 innings, he has only managed to score 476 runs at a poor average of 25.05. Only four half-centuries, with a top score of 79, have come off his bat.