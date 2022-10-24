Virat Kohli ‘all-time great’, Sourav Ganguly says after India’s thrilling win

Virat Kohli ‘all-time great’, Sourav Ganguly says after India’s thrilling win2 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 08:08 AM IST
Virat Kohli got the 'Man of the Match' for his unbeaten 82 that secured a thrilling win for India against Pakistan.
Virat Kohli got the 'Man of the Match' for his unbeaten 82 that secured a thrilling win for India against Pakistan.
Sourav Ganguly has praised Men in Blue for executing their strategies brilliantly in India's victory against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and referred to Virat Kohli as an "all-time great". With this victory, India has two points and leads Group 2. Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his unbeaten 82 that secured a thrilling win for India.