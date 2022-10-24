Virat Kohli ‘all-time great’, Sourav Ganguly says after India’s thrilling win

Sourav Ganguly has praised Men in Blue for executing their strategies brilliantly in India's victory against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and referred to Virat Kohli as an "all-time great". With this victory, India has two points and leads Group 2. Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his unbeaten 82 that secured a thrilling win for India.

"India played well. The first match is always difficult. There is nothing wrong with the team. It is about execution. India executed their plans well today. The top order will have to score runs. Virat is an all-time great," said Ganguly.

India asked Pakistan to bat first, and they scored 159/8 runs off 20 overs. Although Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) struck respectable half-centuries, Pakistan continued to lose wickets on a regular basis. Masood and Ahmed's 76-run partnership proved significant for Pakistan.

With the ball, India's Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) excelled. Shami and Bhuvneshwar also secured a wicket. India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs while chasing 160. The game was then rebuilt by Virat and Hardik, who set up a 113-run stand. Virat finished unbeaten, scoring 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to lead his team to a four-wicket victory after Pandya was dismissed for 40.

Meanwhile, In light of the fact that he has "lots to do" in this new phase of his life, Ganguly stated that the new Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) panel would govern for three years before he decided whether or not to run for office again.

"The new team will run the association (CAB). They will work for 3 years and then we will see what is to be done. I have lots to do(in the next innings of my life)," the former BCCI president told ANI.

Sourav was originally supposed to run in the elections. However, he said that, after learning that there were no elections and that he was not being challenged, he changed his mind.

(With agency inputs)