Virat Kohli ‘all-time great’, Sourav Ganguly says after India’s thrilling win

With the ball, India's Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) excelled. Shami and Bhuvneshwar also secured a wicket. India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs while chasing 160. The game was then rebuilt by Virat and Hardik, who set up a 113-run stand. Virat finished unbeaten, scoring 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to lead his team to a four-wicket victory after Pandya was dismissed for 40.