Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying view in London, viral videos show; fans say ‘Leave them alone’

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, who were earlier seen in London, have reportedly been spotted in the city again, according to viral videos circulating on social media. This is said to be their second visit following former captain Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, revealing their decision to move to the UK.

The video shows the duo sitting and enjoying the view as vehicles pass by on streets.

(Livemint.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video)

Netizens react One of the users said, “Leave them alone”, another commented, “London is too lucky to have them....don't disturb them there.....let them live happily”, a third remarked, “India mai bhao khate hai…bahar koi puchta nahi”. A user asked, “Camera man india ka hai kya”

“He just wanted to live like simple man that is why he is there”, “Now everyone will move to London to see him” were some other reactions made.

In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Dr Sriram Nene , husband of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit described the couple's move to London.

“I’ll tell you something, and this is what you learn, they all put their pants on one leg at a time. We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated," Nene mentioned.

The star couple expressed a desire to raise their children away from the spotlight. Both Kohli and Anushka have kept their children's faces hidden from the paparazzi and rarely bring them out in public.

He added, “I get along with everyone; I’m bindaas. But even there, it becomes challenging. There’s always a selfie moment. Not in a bad way, but there comes a time when it becomes intrusive, when you’re at dinner or lunch, and you have to be polite about it. For my wife, it becomes an issue. But (Anushka and Virat) are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally."\