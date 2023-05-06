Home/ News / India/  Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 7,000 IPL runs. A look at his scorecard since 2008
Back

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became on Saturday the first batsman to score 7,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli has played a total of 233 matches in which he has scored more than 7,000 runs. In the current season Virat has scored six half-centuries in the ten matches so far and taking his total number of IPL half centuries to fifty.

In 233 matches and 225 innings, Virat has scored 7,043 runs at an average of 36.87. He has five centuries and 49 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 113. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the league.

The 2016 season was when Virat Kohli was at his merciless best. In 16 matches that season, he scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08. He scored four centuries and seven fifties that season, with a strike rate of 152.03. His best score was 113.

The top five run-scorers in IPL history are: Virat (7.043), Shikhar Dhawan (6,536 runs), Australian opener David Warner (6,189 runs), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (6,063 runs) and Suresh Raina (5,528 runs).

In the ongoing IPL season, Virat has scored 419 runs at an average of 46.55 in 10 matches. His runs have come at a strike rate of 135.16. His best score this year is 82*. He has scored six half-centuries in IPL 2023.

YEARMATNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100504S6SCTST
Career23334704311336.745418129.535496162291040
202310239482*49.25289136.33053811100
20221613417322.73294115.990232890
202115140572*28.92339119.460343980
202015446690*42.36384121.3503231130
201914046410033.14328141.4612461350
201814353092*48.18381139.1004521880
20171003086430.80252122.2204231160
201616497311381.08640152.0347833860
201516550582*45.90386130.8203352370
20141413597327.61294122.1002231670
20131626349945.28457138.7306642270
201216236473*28.00326111.650233970
20111645577146.41460121.0804551670
20101623075827.90212144.8101261230
20091622465022.36219112.320122890
20081311653815.00157105.090018420

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli completed his homecoming with a landmark fifty before Mahipal Lomror came up with a sizzling knock to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181 for four against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.

On expected lines, Kohli mania swept the Feroz Shah Kotla as Delhi fans, on another day, were seen wearing the RCB jersey of their favourite player.

Kohli ensured they did not return home disappointed with a 55 off 46 balls, his sixth half century of the season, before Lomror played some breathtaking shots on way to unbeaten 54 off 29 balls, his highest score in the IPL.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout