Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became on Saturday the first batsman to score 7,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli has played a total of 233 matches in which he has scored more than 7,000 runs. In the current season Virat has scored six half-centuries in the ten matches so far and taking his total number of IPL half centuries to fifty.

In 233 matches and 225 innings, Virat has scored 7,043 runs at an average of 36.87. He has five centuries and 49 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 113. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the league.

The 2016 season was when Virat Kohli was at his merciless best. In 16 matches that season, he scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08. He scored four centuries and seven fifties that season, with a strike rate of 152.03. His best score was 113.

The top five run-scorers in IPL history are: Virat (7.043), Shikhar Dhawan (6,536 runs), Australian opener David Warner (6,189 runs), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (6,063 runs) and Suresh Raina (5,528 runs).

In the ongoing IPL season, Virat has scored 419 runs at an average of 46.55 in 10 matches. His runs have come at a strike rate of 135.16. His best score this year is 82*. He has scored six half-centuries in IPL 2023.

YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 233 34 7043 113 36.74 5418 129.53 5 49 616 229 104 0 2023 10 2 394 82* 49.25 289 136.33 0 5 38 11 10 0 2022 16 1 341 73 22.73 294 115.99 0 2 32 8 9 0 2021 15 1 405 72* 28.92 339 119.46 0 3 43 9 8 0 2020 15 4 466 90* 42.36 384 121.35 0 3 23 11 3 0 2019 14 0 464 100 33.14 328 141.46 1 2 46 13 5 0 2018 14 3 530 92* 48.18 381 139.10 0 4 52 18 8 0 2017 10 0 308 64 30.80 252 122.22 0 4 23 11 6 0 2016 16 4 973 113 81.08 640 152.03 4 7 83 38 6 0 2015 16 5 505 82* 45.90 386 130.82 0 3 35 23 7 0 2014 14 1 359 73 27.61 294 122.10 0 2 23 16 7 0 2013 16 2 634 99 45.28 457 138.73 0 6 64 22 7 0 2012 16 2 364 73* 28.00 326 111.65 0 2 33 9 7 0 2011 16 4 557 71 46.41 460 121.08 0 4 55 16 7 0 2010 16 2 307 58 27.90 212 144.81 0 1 26 12 3 0 2009 16 2 246 50 22.36 219 112.32 0 1 22 8 9 0 2008 13 1 165 38 15.00 157 105.09 0 0 18 4 2 0

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli completed his homecoming with a landmark fifty before Mahipal Lomror came up with a sizzling knock to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181 for four against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.

On expected lines, Kohli mania swept the Feroz Shah Kotla as Delhi fans, on another day, were seen wearing the RCB jersey of their favourite player.

Kohli ensured they did not return home disappointed with a 55 off 46 balls, his sixth half century of the season, before Lomror played some breathtaking shots on way to unbeaten 54 off 29 balls, his highest score in the IPL.