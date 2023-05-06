Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 7,000 IPL runs. A look at his scorecard since 20083 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 09:58 PM IST
The 2016 season was when Virat Kohli was at his merciless best. In 16 matches that season, he scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became on Saturday the first batsman to score 7,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli has played a total of 233 matches in which he has scored more than 7,000 runs. In the current season Virat has scored six half-centuries in the ten matches so far and taking his total number of IPL half centuries to fifty.
