Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became on Saturday the first batsman to score 7,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli has played a total of 233 matches in which he has scored more than 7,000 runs. In the current season Virat has scored six half-centuries in the ten matches so far and taking his total number of IPL half centuries to fifty.
In 233 matches and 225 innings, Virat has scored 7,043 runs at an average of 36.87. He has five centuries and 49 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 113. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the league.
The 2016 season was when Virat Kohli was at his merciless best. In 16 matches that season, he scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08. He scored four centuries and seven fifties that season, with a strike rate of 152.03. His best score was 113.
The top five run-scorers in IPL history are: Virat (7.043), Shikhar Dhawan (6,536 runs), Australian opener David Warner (6,189 runs), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (6,063 runs) and Suresh Raina (5,528 runs).
In the ongoing IPL season, Virat has scored 419 runs at an average of 46.55 in 10 matches. His runs have come at a strike rate of 135.16. His best score this year is 82*. He has scored six half-centuries in IPL 2023.
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|233
|34
|7043
|113
|36.74
|5418
|129.53
|5
|49
|616
|229
|104
|0
|2023
|10
|2
|394
|82*
|49.25
|289
|136.33
|0
|5
|38
|11
|10
|0
|2022
|16
|1
|341
|73
|22.73
|294
|115.99
|0
|2
|32
|8
|9
|0
|2021
|15
|1
|405
|72*
|28.92
|339
|119.46
|0
|3
|43
|9
|8
|0
|2020
|15
|4
|466
|90*
|42.36
|384
|121.35
|0
|3
|23
|11
|3
|0
|2019
|14
|0
|464
|100
|33.14
|328
|141.46
|1
|2
|46
|13
|5
|0
|2018
|14
|3
|530
|92*
|48.18
|381
|139.10
|0
|4
|52
|18
|8
|0
|2017
|10
|0
|308
|64
|30.80
|252
|122.22
|0
|4
|23
|11
|6
|0
|2016
|16
|4
|973
|113
|81.08
|640
|152.03
|4
|7
|83
|38
|6
|0
|2015
|16
|5
|505
|82*
|45.90
|386
|130.82
|0
|3
|35
|23
|7
|0
|2014
|14
|1
|359
|73
|27.61
|294
|122.10
|0
|2
|23
|16
|7
|0
|2013
|16
|2
|634
|99
|45.28
|457
|138.73
|0
|6
|64
|22
|7
|0
|2012
|16
|2
|364
|73*
|28.00
|326
|111.65
|0
|2
|33
|9
|7
|0
|2011
|16
|4
|557
|71
|46.41
|460
|121.08
|0
|4
|55
|16
|7
|0
|2010
|16
|2
|307
|58
|27.90
|212
|144.81
|0
|1
|26
|12
|3
|0
|2009
|16
|2
|246
|50
|22.36
|219
|112.32
|0
|1
|22
|8
|9
|0
|2008
|13
|1
|165
|38
|15.00
|157
|105.09
|0
|0
|18
|4
|2
|0
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli completed his homecoming with a landmark fifty before Mahipal Lomror came up with a sizzling knock to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181 for four against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.
On expected lines, Kohli mania swept the Feroz Shah Kotla as Delhi fans, on another day, were seen wearing the RCB jersey of their favourite player.
Kohli ensured they did not return home disappointed with a 55 off 46 balls, his sixth half century of the season, before Lomror played some breathtaking shots on way to unbeaten 54 off 29 balls, his highest score in the IPL.
Kohli ensured they did not return home disappointed with a 55 off 46 balls, his sixth half century of the season, before Lomror played some breathtaking shots on way to unbeaten 54 off 29 balls, his highest score in the IPL.