Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became on Saturday the first batsman to score 7,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli has played a total of 233 matches in which he has scored more than 7,000 runs. In the current season Virat has scored six half-centuries in the ten matches so far and taking his total number of IPL half centuries to fifty.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}