Team India's prolific batsman Virat Kohli has now the most number of followers on Instagram. Virat Kohli now has 200 million followers on Instagram, the highest by any Indian or any Indian sportsperson in the photosharing social app. Virat Kohli has also the highest number of followers among all the cricket players. Among sportspersons, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have more followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli himself took to Instagram to thank his supporters. "200 mil strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam," Kohli wrote along with a montage of his Instagram posts.

On the sporting front, Virat Kohli will next be seen facing England in the one or remaining test match.Virat Kohli has been enduring the worst phase of his career as he has not scored a century in almost three years.

Meanwhile, a slump of form troubled Virat Kohli in the just concluded fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL). Virat Kohli, who hasn't scored an international hundred for more than two-and-half years, is enduring his worst slump, having scored 341 runs in 16 IPL games at a below-par average of 22.73 and two half-centuries. In fact, he opened the innings in most games.

India will travel to the UK in June-July. They will first play a T20 series against Ireland and then compete against England in one Test (5th Test of 2021 series) and six white-ball games.Virat Kohli is enduring one of his worst IPL seasons for RCB. He has as many as three golden ducks (first ball dismissals) to his name

Virat Kohli compared his current situation with a few instances from the past. "It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me. It goes back to 2018 in England when I was dropped on 21 and the juggernaut could have started again like it did on the 2014 tour. I won't be standing here being ungrateful for all that I have achieved."

Meanwhile, India will host South Africa for five T20 Internationals beginning June 9. All-format senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this series.