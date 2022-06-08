Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 200 million followers on Instagram2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 11:11 AM IST
- Virat Kohli has been enduring the worst phase of his career as he has not scored a century in almost three years
Team India's prolific batsman Virat Kohli has now the most number of followers on Instagram. Virat Kohli now has 200 million followers on Instagram, the highest by any Indian or any Indian sportsperson in the photosharing social app. Virat Kohli has also the highest number of followers among all the cricket players. Among sportspersons, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have more followers on Instagram