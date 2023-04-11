Virat Kohli broke a big IPL record against LSG, surpassed David Warner, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Virat Kohli, already the highest run-getter in IPL history, broke a big record with his 50 against LSG.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a last-ball victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game was a nail-biter as RCB had set a daunting target of 212/2 in their allotted overs, thanks to Virat Kohli's explosive innings.
