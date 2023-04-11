Home / News / India /  Virat Kohli broke a big IPL record against LSG, surpassed David Warner, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan
Virat Kohli broke a big IPL record against LSG, surpassed David Warner, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan

Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:25 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Monday, April 10, 2023.
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Monday, April 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

Virat Kohli, already the highest run-getter in IPL history, broke a big record with his 50 against LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a last-ball victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game was a nail-biter as RCB had set a daunting target of 212/2 in their allotted overs, thanks to Virat Kohli's explosive innings.

Kohli, the highest run-getter in IPL history, scored his 46th half-century in the IPL, a 44-ball 61. He was at his destructive best during the Powerplay, punishing the LSG bowlers right from the start. In fact, media reports suggest that Kohli's 42 runs in the first six overs are the most by him in the Powerplay in T20 cricket.

Kohli now has at least one 50+ score against 13 of the 15 teams to have featured in the IPL, surpassing David Warner, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan who have achieved this feat against 12 different teams. Kohli's incredible record in the IPL continues to grow as he now has 6,788 runs in 226 games at an average of 36.69, including 46 half-centuries and five centuries.

Kohli's dominance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is unparalleled as he has now amassed 2,489 runs at the venue, the most by any batsman in the tournament's history. His teammate AB de Villiers is second on the list with 1,960 runs. Kohli's 24 fifty-plus scores at the venue are also joint-most by a player at a venue, alongside England's Alex Hales who has as many scores at Trent Bridge.

While Kohli missed out on a well-deserved century against LSG, he had already played a crucial role in RCB's win against Mumbai Indians in the opener with an unbeaten 82. However, RCB suffered a crushing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, where Kohli could only manage an 18-ball 21.

Despite the loss against LSG, Kohli's performances in the IPL continue to be a source of inspiration for many. His aggressive batting, coupled with his exceptional leadership skills, make him a force to reckon with in the tournament. He is one of the top contenders for IPL 2023 Orange Cap, having scored 164 in three matches with a strike rate of 147.

