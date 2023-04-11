Kohli's dominance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is unparalleled as he has now amassed 2,489 runs at the venue, the most by any batsman in the tournament's history. His teammate AB de Villiers is second on the list with 1,960 runs. Kohli's 24 fifty-plus scores at the venue are also joint-most by a player at a venue, alongside England's Alex Hales who has as many scores at Trent Bridge.