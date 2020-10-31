Virat Kohli, Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings drive IPL popularity this year: Report

The latest edition of the T20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) is riding on the popularity of celebrity cricketers such as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni who are driving social media buzz, according to a report published by GroupM-owned media agency Wavemaker. The report created after tracking online conversations between 19 September and 24 October says Kohli is the most popular batsman, with an index score of 100, followed by Rohit Sharma at 85. MS Dhoni is the most popular wicket-keeper, Rahul Tewatia the most popular all-rounder and Jofra Archer the most popular bowler.

The latest edition of the T20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) is riding on the popularity of celebrity cricketers such as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni who are driving social media buzz, according to a report published by GroupM-owned media agency Wavemaker. The report created after tracking online conversations between 19 September and 24 October says Kohli is the most popular batsman, with an index score of 100, followed by Rohit Sharma at 85. MS Dhoni is the most popular wicket-keeper, Rahul Tewatia the most popular all-rounder and Jofra Archer the most popular bowler.

Further, by the time it reaches its finale in November, the IPL is expected to register 60 million conversations, nearly double the 37 million conversations it had notched up last year across several social media platforms.

Further, by the time it reaches its finale in November, the IPL is expected to register 60 million conversations, nearly double the 37 million conversations it had notched up last year across several social media platforms.

Data for this report has been collated from multiple consumer touchpoints across the digital ecosystem, including social listening, Google searches, website visits, television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), video analytics in partnership with VIDOOLY, and interaction data points collected from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The study has been conducted by MESH, which is Wavemaker’s real-time data intelligence solution that reads real-time environmental signals.

Further, Chennai Super Kings is the driving force behind the IPL’s popularity, with the highest number of conversations or mentions on social media, according to the report.

Fantasy cricket leagues have witnessed unprecedented engagement this year, with the top five games having seen web traffic from more than 90 million audiences and 30 million Google searches as of September 2020. Title sponsor Dream11 tops the chart, followed by Sportskeeda, My 11 Circle, Mobile Premiere League and Paytm First Games in the gamification space.

Social media buzz continues to mirror television ratings, having touched a figure of 614,000 in week five and expected to 1.4 million by week seven as TVR moves from 3.6 to 4.6.

Dream11 also ranks number one in the list of top advertisements, followed by smartphone makers such as Oppo, Tata Motors and Samsung.