The Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) began their campaign on a winning note in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL). In a high-profile encounter, the RCB faced Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians(MI). The start was disastrous for MI as they lost their top-order batsman at regular intervals. MI crossed the 150-run mark in 19.1 overs. MI finished their innings at 171/7 with Tilak being the one-man army, unbeaten at 84 off 46 balls, with nine fours and four sixes.

RCB begin the chase in a most aggressive manner as Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 and Faf du Plessis' 73 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Meanwhile, after registering the win, it was a celebration time in the dressing room of RCB. RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis started the dressing room celebration and soon Virat Kohli joined in it. The RCB players and support staff sang the team song which was full with energy and enthusiaasm.

RCB v MI: Dressing Room Victory Celebration



Captain Faf leads from the front off the field as well, as the team prepares to bring finesse into the team song. Here’s more from last night’s win against MI.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/h8JnkaIn97 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 3, 2023

Captain du Plessis was the more aggressive of the two and helped RCB go past the 50-run mark in just 5.3 overs. After the first six overs of the powerplay, Bangalore notched up 53 runs without the loss of any wicket.Mumbai Indians bowlers looked helpless as du Plessis went on to score his half-century in just 29 balls.

The du Plessis-Kohli duo helped RCB reach the triple-figure mark in just 10.3 overs. Virat Kohli reached his 50-mark in 38 balls. "Phenomenal win. Homecoming after so many years. Credit to their batters for getting to that score. Tilak (Varma) batted well. We kept backing ourselves. Faf went first, and I joined later. I am very happy with how things went today," said Virat Kohli after the match.

"Apart from Mumbai winning five times and Chennai four times, we have qualified the most number of times, so we do play consistent cricket. It's just about staying focused, and just try to be the best balanced team. We need to play on this momentum. We just need to execute better."