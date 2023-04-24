Virat Kohli becomes first RCB player to unlock this massive achievement, but he’s still behind Kieron Pollard and Suresh2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Having scored over 6,900 runs in 230 matches at an average of 36.52, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL history.
Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in captain has become the third player overall and the first from his franchise to take 100 catches in the tournament as a fielder. Kohli achieved this milestone during RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23.
