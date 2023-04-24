Hello User
Virat Kohli becomes first RCB player to unlock this massive achievement, but he's still behind Kieron Pollard and Suresh

Virat Kohli becomes first RCB player to unlock this massive achievement, but he’s still behind Kieron Pollard and Suresh

2 min read . 11:19 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli celebrates the team's win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023 cricket match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Having scored over 6,900 runs in 230 matches at an average of 36.52, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL history.

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in captain has become the third player overall and the first from his franchise to take 100 catches in the tournament as a fielder. Kohli achieved this milestone during RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23.

Kohli has been a consistent performer in the IPL, having scored over 6,900 runs in 230 matches at an average of 36.52. He has also smashed five centuries and 48 half-centuries, making him the leading run-scorer in the tournament's history. Kohli has been instrumental in leading RCB to three IPL finals but has unfortunately failed to lift the trophy.

In the current season, Kohli has been in remarkable form with the bat, having scored 279 runs in seven matches at an average of 46.50. The right-handed batsman has scored four half-centuries in the tournament so far, with the best score of 82*. His strike rate is an impressive 141.62.

Despite his dismissal for a golden duck in the match against RR, Kohli made up for it with his exceptional presence on the field. He took two crucial catches to dismiss young top-order batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, who were threatening to take the match away from RCB during a run-chase of 190 runs. These wickets proved to be instrumental in his side's win.

In the match against RR, RCB posted a competitive total of 189/9 in their 20 overs, thanks to a 127-run stand for the third wicket between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. In response, RR lost their star batter Jos Buttler for a duck but staged a comeback with a 98-run stand for the second wicket between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal. However, exceptional death bowling from RCB left RR seven runs short of a win.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking three wickets for 32 runs. Mohammed Siraj and David Willey got a wicket each. Maxwell was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning half-century.

Kohli's contribution to RCB's victory was significant, proving that he is not only a world-class batsman but also a top-notch fielder. With the season still ongoing, it will be interesting to see if Kohli can continue his impressive form with the bat and help RCB clinch their first-ever IPL title.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
