‘Am appalled and paranoid,’ Virat Kohli reacts to viral video of his hotel room

Virat Kohli reacted on Instagram saying, ‘I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy,’ after a video shot inside his hotel room went viral
Team India's star cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday shared a post on his Instagram account after a video went viral shot inside his hotel room showcasing his belongings went viral. Virat Kohli was staying at Crown Perth in Australia from where this video was shot.
The video showcases Kohli's belongings neatly stacked up in the room. On the table one can see small statues of God kept on a cloth alongwith his glasses, cap and watch. The camera then pans to his footwear neatly kept in the corner, followed by his suitcase with Indian jerseys and medicines.
Kohli shared his anger on social media, calling the act a breach of his privacy,"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."
Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma also reacted to the post in a story and wrote “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?".
Kohli's angst was supported by fellow cricketers who responded to his post. “This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth." David warner replied.
“This is really very unprofessional whom so ever did it, im assuming it must be the hotel staff only , else if its some other fans its a total disaster from the hotel management… WHERE IS THE SECURITY AND PRIVACY OF THE GUEST… this is very alarming @crownperth," asked Vikash Kohli.
