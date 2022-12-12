Virat Kohli hails Cristiano Ronaldo, and this is not the first time1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 10:55 AM IST
Virat Kohli has said that no trophy or any title can take anything away from what Cristiano Ronaldo achieved in his career.
After an unceremonious exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future seems uncertain. While it was widely speculated that this would be CR7’s last world cup attempt, there are uncertainties around his club football as well. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has spoken about his feelings for the Portuguese footballer. As per King Kohli Ronaldo is the greatest of all time (GOAT).