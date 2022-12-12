After an unceremonious exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future seems uncertain. While it was widely speculated that this would be CR7’s last world cup attempt, there are uncertainties around his club football as well. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has spoken about his feelings for the Portuguese footballer. As per King Kohli Ronaldo is the greatest of all time (GOAT).

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god," wrote Kohli on Twitter while sharing a pic of the football legend.

(1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. pic.twitter.com/inKW0rkkpq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2022

“A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time," he added.

In 2014, Virat Kohli's message to Cristiano Ronaldo inspired a response from the football legend. In a YouTube video, Kohli said at that time, “Thank you for inspiring me and so many others." CR7 shared the message from his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Thank you @imVkohli for your kind words."

Thank you @imVkohli for your kind words.Glad to be part of the @Herbalife team with so many amazing athletes like you http://t.co/QPh0Jk6jNf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 13, 2014

Kohli is known to be a Ronaldo fan. Back in 2019, when he was asked about his choice between Messi and Ronaldo. While calling Messi a “freak" and “absolute natural talent" whose “ability is second to none", he appreciated Ronaldo's drive that separated him from everyone else. Kohli, at that time, called Cristiano “the most complete player" he had seen.

