Virat Kohli hails Cristiano Ronaldo, and this is not the first time1 min read . 10:55 AM IST
Virat Kohli has said that no trophy or any title can take anything away from what Cristiano Ronaldo achieved in his career.
Virat Kohli has said that no trophy or any title can take anything away from what Cristiano Ronaldo achieved in his career.
After an unceremonious exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future seems uncertain. While it was widely speculated that this would be CR7’s last world cup attempt, there are uncertainties around his club football as well. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has spoken about his feelings for the Portuguese footballer. As per King Kohli Ronaldo is the greatest of all time (GOAT).
After an unceremonious exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future seems uncertain. While it was widely speculated that this would be CR7’s last world cup attempt, there are uncertainties around his club football as well. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has spoken about his feelings for the Portuguese footballer. As per King Kohli Ronaldo is the greatest of all time (GOAT).
“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god," wrote Kohli on Twitter while sharing a pic of the football legend.
“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god," wrote Kohli on Twitter while sharing a pic of the football legend.
“A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time," he added.
“A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time," he added.
In 2014, Virat Kohli's message to Cristiano Ronaldo inspired a response from the football legend. In a YouTube video, Kohli said at that time, “Thank you for inspiring me and so many others." CR7 shared the message from his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Thank you @imVkohli for your kind words."
In 2014, Virat Kohli's message to Cristiano Ronaldo inspired a response from the football legend. In a YouTube video, Kohli said at that time, “Thank you for inspiring me and so many others." CR7 shared the message from his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Thank you @imVkohli for your kind words."
Kohli is known to be a Ronaldo fan. Back in 2019, when he was asked about his choice between Messi and Ronaldo. While calling Messi a “freak" and “absolute natural talent" whose “ability is second to none", he appreciated Ronaldo's drive that separated him from everyone else. Kohli, at that time, called Cristiano “the most complete player" he had seen.
Kohli is known to be a Ronaldo fan. Back in 2019, when he was asked about his choice between Messi and Ronaldo. While calling Messi a “freak" and “absolute natural talent" whose “ability is second to none", he appreciated Ronaldo's drive that separated him from everyone else. Kohli, at that time, called Cristiano “the most complete player" he had seen.