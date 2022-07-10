Danish Kaneria has called Virat Kohli a "liability" and suggested he be replaced by a younger player. The former Pakistani cricketer said Kohli should have rested in the entire IPL. recalling Kohli's difficulties in the tournament.

On Saturday, Kohli's disastrous run in all forms continued as he was out for only one after cutting Richard Gleeson, and Dawid Malan made an incredible catch while sprinting from backward point. While India's performance with the bat and ball was excellent, Kohli's performance is still a huge issue, particularly with less than four months till the World T20.

Virat Kohli may still be among the best cricketers in the world, but his recent slump paints a different picture. The star player endured a protracted batting slump for Royal Challengers Bangalore a little more than two months ago, recording his third golden duck of the year. The usually productive batsman was "overcooked," according to commentators, and needed a respite from the demanding schedule. In the present, the former captain is still looking for his lost mojo after scoring just 1 in the second Twenty20 match and 31 across two innings in the Edgbaston Test.

"When the big guns were out, even then the team was performing, the youngsters were doing the job. The big player should understand that he is becoming a liability to the team. Virat Kohli has become a liability now. So either he needs to give up his place or make a comeback before the T20 World Cup," said Danish Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

"Where is Virat Kohli? What has happened to him? Where have the runs disappeared? I think he has gone into the box. Many people are saying that he will score big soon, but I have been telling this since the IPL season's beginning that he should have left the IPL early," he added.

Kapil Dev previously stated that Kohli is no longer essential to the T20 team. The World Cup champion captain claimed that failing to give in-form players adequate opportunities would be detrimental to the team's management.

"Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped," Kapil said.

According to the former Pakistani leg-spinner, Kohli has become a "liability" for the national team.

"He could have taken rest by skipping IPL but he wasted the time. Now is the time to build India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022. He has become a burden for the team. It does not matter which team it is, India or Pakistan, it is not that if they play without big names, the teams won't perform well," said Kaneria.