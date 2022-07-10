Virat Kohli has become a liability now: Former Pakistani cricketer3 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 07:36 PM IST
Virat Kohli should be replaced by a younger player, the former Pakistani cricketer has said.
Danish Kaneria has called Virat Kohli a "liability" and suggested he be replaced by a younger player. The former Pakistani cricketer said Kohli should have rested in the entire IPL. recalling Kohli's difficulties in the tournament.