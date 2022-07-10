Virat Kohli has become a liability now: Former Pakistani cricketer

Virat Kohli may still be among the best cricketers in the world, but his recent slump paints a different picture. The star player endured a protracted batting slump for Royal Challengers Bangalore a little more than two months ago, recording his third golden duck of the year. The usually productive batsman was "overcooked," according to commentators, and needed a respite from the demanding schedule. In the present, the former captain is still looking for his lost mojo after scoring just 1 in the second Twenty20 match and 31 across two innings in the Edgbaston Test.