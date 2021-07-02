Virat Kohli is the highest ranking Indian on the Hopper Instagram Rich List this year, bagging $680,000 (over ₹5 crore) for every promotional post on the photo-sharing socia media platform.

The Indian cricket team captain has more than 125 million followers on Instagram right now and a net worth of $60 million.

Last year on the 23rd position on the list, Kohli has raced ahead to the 19th position this year.

The only other Indian on this the Hopper Instagram Rich List this year is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was placed 27th in the charts. The renowned actress has a following of more than 64 million on Instagram and earns $403,000 ( ₹3 crore) for every promotional post on the platform.

Both Indians on the Hopper Instagram Rich List have interests outside their professions, which rake in a substantial sum for each of them. Recently, Kohli-backed fintech start-up Digit boosted its valuation to $3.5 billion in a fresh funding round, gaining capital for its effort to win insurance customers via mobile technology.

Meanwhile, Chopra runs an Indian restaurant, Sona, in New York. She even shared some pictures from her latest visit to the establishment last month. She also has investments in popular dating application Bumble.

The Hopper Instagram Rich List was topped by football star Cristiano Ronaldo with almost 296 million followers and a per post cost of $1,604,000. Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and singer-actress Ariana Grande came second and third, respectively.

Women dominated the charts as 56 per cent of top 100 highest earning Instagram influencers in 2021 are female, Hopper noted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics