“What if I fail!" “Oh but my darling, what if you fly!" This is exactly what Virat Kohli’s latest Twitter post says. King Kohli shared a photo of himself sitting beside a graffiti that says those lines as it also shows a pair of wings.

Kohli has only scored 158 runs in seven ODI games in 2022, with only two fifty-run innings. The 33-year-old continues to be rated third in the ICC ODI rankings, after Pakistan's Imam ul Haq and Babar.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, earlier said that Virat Kohli needed support from all quarters to get through the lean phase of his career. The final One-Day International is set for July 17, and Kohli, who hasn't reached a hundred in nearly three years, hasn't played well in England's constrained overs. But Kohli, who was out of shape, received the unshakable support of Pakistan's skipper, Babar.

"I just feel that in the present situation Kohli needs support and to be backed. I tweeted wishing him best because I know how a player feels when he is going through this period and he needs the support of everyone," Babar said at a pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Kohli thanked Babar for his social media post in support of the former Indian skipper. “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best," he wrote.

England skipper Jos Buttler also defended Kohli and said it's important to keep in mind that, like every cricketer, he occasionally has subpar games before finding his form.

"I suppose in a little way it is quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best in ODI cricket in the world," Buttler said.

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja addressed the issue and recalled that he had asked Sachin Tendulkar for advice on the problem because he would be the only person in the world to comprehend what Kohli was going through.

“I said this 8 months ago when we were talking about this. I said the only man who can relate to what Virat Kohli is going through is Tendulkar. The only man who should give a call and say, 'let's have a drink together. Have a nice meal'. Because who else, since starting at age 14 or 15, never had a bad patch? Only moved forward, and reached the heights Tendulkar had reached?" Jadeja said on Sony SIX.