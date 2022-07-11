Virat Kohli likely to miss 1st ODI against England due to suspected groin injury2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 09:05 PM IST
- On Monday, Virat Kohli did not appear for the optional practice session ahead of the match at Kennington Oval.
Virat Kohli is likely to miss the first ODI against England due to a suspected groin injury. The extent of Kohli's injury is still not known, but the team management wouldn't mind giving him a break so that he is fit for the next 2 matches to be played at the Lord's (July 14) and Manchester (July 17).