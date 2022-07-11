Virat Kohli is likely to miss the first ODI against England due to a suspected groin injury. The extent of Kohli's injury is still not known, but the team management wouldn't mind giving him a break so that he is fit for the next 2 matches to be played at the Lord's (July 14) and Manchester (July 17).

"Virat has a groin strain during last game. It can't be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, the star Indian batter did not appear for the optional practice session ahead of the match at Kennington Oval. This could be because he might have stopped to get a medical check-up done.

The selected players who were present for the optional practice session were Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna.

Kohli's place on T20 side is questioned; teammates show strong support

Kohli's place in the T20 side is being questioned repeatedly by the experts including former greats like Kapil Dev and Virender Sehwag. However, a few former cricketers have come into his support. Former India spinner Piyush Chawla had earlier noted Kohli as a team player, who places his side ahead of himself irrespective of his form. And, skipper Rohit Sharma has firmly backed his long-time colleague.

And now joining the bandwagon is another ex-spinner Graeme Swann, who also commended Kohli's approach in the third T20I, which India lost by 17 runs.

“I loved the way Virat Kohli came out, desperate to take the attack to the England bowlers. He hit a four and a six and on another day the ball he got out to would have flown to the boundary. He is just in horror form where he can’t catch a break," the ex-England cricketer was quoted as saying in a report by India Today.

According to people privy to the developments in the India camp, Kohli has asked for rest from the entire West Indies series. In the event he is not part of the squad, whether that will be termed "rest" or "dropped" will be a matter of conjecture.

(With inputs from agencies)