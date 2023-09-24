Congress leader Rahul Gandhi revealed on Saturday that he prefers football over cricket and Messi over Ronaldo. The remarks were made during a recent media event that saw the Wayanad MP fielding a series of series of rapid-fire questions. Gandhi also tackled questions about his favourite movies, alternative career choices and more.

Asked to choose between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the senior politician said that he was somewhat ambivalent on the oft debated topic.

“Either one as I am not a huge cricket fan. I know that's not a good thing to say," he explained.

The MP said that he ‘liked Ronaldo's kindness’ but would probably prefer Messi if he was ‘running a football team’.

"I am never too concerned about beard hai, nahi hai. I am okay with everything," Gandhi said upon being asked to choose between his Bharat Jodo beard and a clean-shaven look.

“Sweating it out at the gym or cozying up for a Netflix binge? The classic Godfather or the iconic Dark Knight? The magic of Messi or the finesse of Ronaldo? A smooth, clean shave or embracing the bold Bharat Jodo beard? Here is a thrilling ride of choices in this rapid-fire round with Rahul Gandhi at The Conclave 2023," the Congress Twitter handle shared.