Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Messi or Ronaldo? Rahul Gandhi tackles rapid fire questions1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi prefers Messi over Ronaldo in football but admits he is not a huge cricket fan.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi revealed on Saturday that he prefers football over cricket and Messi over Ronaldo. The remarks were made during a recent media event that saw the Wayanad MP fielding a series of series of rapid-fire questions. Gandhi also tackled questions about his favourite movies, alternative career choices and more.
Gandhi skirted questions on the raging India-Bharat debate, choosing ‘India that is Bharat’ as his answer during the rapid-fire round. The lawmaker also insisted that he could have been ‘anything’ if not a politician.
“When I am talking to my nephew and his friends, I am a teacher. When I am in the kitchen, I am a cook. Politician is just one frame of me. We all have many different frames," Gandhi said.
(With inputs from agencies)
