Rahul Gandhi prefers Messi over Ronaldo in football but admits he is not a huge cricket fan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi revealed on Saturday that he prefers football over cricket and Messi over Ronaldo. The remarks were made during a recent media event that saw the Wayanad MP fielding a series of series of rapid-fire questions. Gandhi also tackled questions about his favourite movies, alternative career choices and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asked to choose between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the senior politician said that he was somewhat ambivalent on the oft debated topic.

“Either one as I am not a huge cricket fan. I know that's not a good thing to say," he explained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MP said that he ‘liked Ronaldo's kindness’ but would probably prefer Messi if he was ‘running a football team’.

ALSO READ: 'Bidhuri's remark a distraction strategy of BJP from caste census': Rahul Gandhi "I am never too concerned about beard hai, nahi hai. I am okay with everything," Gandhi said upon being asked to choose between his Bharat Jodo beard and a clean-shaven look.

“Sweating it out at the gym or cozying up for a Netflix binge? The classic Godfather or the iconic Dark Knight? The magic of Messi or the finesse of Ronaldo? A smooth, clean shave or embracing the bold Bharat Jodo beard? Here is a thrilling ride of choices in this rapid-fire round with Rahul Gandhi at The Conclave 2023," the Congress Twitter handle shared. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi skirted questions on the raging India-Bharat debate, choosing ‘India that is Bharat’ as his answer during the rapid-fire round. The lawmaker also insisted that he could have been ‘anything’ if not a politician.

“When I am talking to my nephew and his friends, I am a teacher. When I am in the kitchen, I am a cook. Politician is just one frame of me. We all have many different frames," Gandhi said.

