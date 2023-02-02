Virat Kohli predicts THIS after Shubman Gill’s T20 century against New Zealand

Shubman Gill silenced his detractors in the third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand with an unbeaten 126-run knock. The knock comes after many former cricket players and fans suggested Gill to step back from T20Is and concentrate on ODIs and Tests after a run of poor performances in the format.

However, the 23-year-old upcoming star finally paid back captain Hardik Pandya and the team management's faith as he surpassed Virat Kohli to become India's highest scorer in a T20I innings.

Gill became the second-youngest batsman in history to score a century in all three versions of the game with his century against New Zealand. The current record-holder is Pakistan's Ahmed Shahzad, who at 22 years and 127 days became the youngest player to play in three-figure Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Gill became only the fifth Indian batsman to record centuries across all three formats.

Gill's T20I debut came in 2023 itself against Sri Lanka in January. Prior to his century, Gill had only scored 76 runs in five games, and there had been a lot of pressure on the kid to keep his spot in the lineup, especially with the presence of Prithvi Shaw, another young opener.

As India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs, Shubman Gill smashed Virat Kohli's previous mark for the highest individual score in T20Is for India. Kohli responded to the youngster's innings in an amazing way.

It wasn't unexpected when the former Indian skipper posted an Instagram story saying that Gill would continue Kohli's batting legacy for the Indian side because that is a generally-held belief. After Gill had scored the century in the third T20I, Kohli shared a photo of himself and Gill on social media with an amazing five-word remark.

Kohli about Gill - "The future is here". pic.twitter.com/Pl7nMgbZ3C — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2023

“Sitaara (Star). The future is here," wrote Kohli.

Asked about the demands of playing all three formats, Gill said: "When you are representing your country, I don't think there is any kind of fatigue. I always wanted to play for India and being fortunate enough to play all the three formats, it is a blessing."

