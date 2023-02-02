Virat Kohli predicts THIS after Shubman Gill’s T20 century against New Zealand
Shubman Gill surpassed Virat Kohli to become India's highest scorer in a T20I innings.
Shubman Gill silenced his detractors in the third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand with an unbeaten 126-run knock. The knock comes after many former cricket players and fans suggested Gill to step back from T20Is and concentrate on ODIs and Tests after a run of poor performances in the format.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×