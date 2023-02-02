Virat Kohli predicts THIS after Shubman Gill’s T20 century against New Zealand

Gill became the second-youngest batsman in history to score a century in all three versions of the game with his century against New Zealand. The current record-holder is Pakistan's Ahmed Shahzad, who at 22 years and 127 days became the youngest player to play in three-figure Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Gill became only the fifth Indian batsman to record centuries across all three formats.

