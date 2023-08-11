Cricketer Virat Kohli and Actor Priyanka Chopra are on the Instagram Rich List of 2023 which reveals who earns how much from their posts on the social media platform. The two Indian celebrities have made it to the top 100 of the list. Notably, this is not the first time that they have appeared on the list. Their names were also listed on the Instagram Rich List of 2021.

According to the list, Virat Kohli is on the 14th spot with 255,269,526 followers on Instagram and charges $1,384,000 per post on the Meta-owned social media platform, while Priyanka Chopra earns $ 532,000 per Instagram post. She has 88,538,623 followers on Insta and stands on the 29th spot.

In 2021, Virat Kohli was on the 23rd position, but nor raced ahead to the 14th spot this year. He was the highest-ranking Indian on the Hopper Instagram Rich List, bagging $680,000 (over ₹5 crore) for every promotional post on the photo-sharing social media platform. In 2019, the Cricketer got the most 'Engaged Account of the Year' award.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra was also there on the list in 2021. The renowned actress used to earn $403,000 ( Rs3 crore) for every promotional post on the platform in 2021. She was placed at the 27th spot in the charts. In 2019, the Bollywood diva also emerged as the richest Indian celebrity on Instagram. She was even awarded the “Most Followed Account" on the platform.

The Hopper Instagram Rich List 2023 was topped by football star Cristiano Ronaldo with almost 596,848,846 followers and a per-post cost of $3,234,000. Ronaldo was in the same position in 2021 when he used to earn $1,604,000 per Instagram post.

South American footballer Lionel Messi falls on the second position as he charges $2,597,000 per Instagram post, according to the list. Currently, he has 479,268,484 followers on the social media platform.