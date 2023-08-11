Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra among top earners on Instagram Rich List 2023. Here's how much they charge per post1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra make it to the Instagram Rich List of 2023. Kohli is on the 14th spot, charging $1,384,000 per post, while Chopra earns $532,000 per post and stands on the 29th spot.
Cricketer Virat Kohli and Actor Priyanka Chopra are on the Instagram Rich List of 2023 which reveals who earns how much from their posts on the social media platform. The two Indian celebrities have made it to the top 100 of the list. Notably, this is not the first time that they have appeared on the list. Their names were also listed on the Instagram Rich List of 2021.