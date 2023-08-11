Cricketer Virat Kohli and Actor Priyanka Chopra are on the Instagram Rich List of 2023 which reveals who earns how much from their posts on the social media platform. The two Indian celebrities have made it to the top 100 of the list. Notably, this is not the first time that they have appeared on the list. Their names were also listed on the Instagram Rich List of 2021.

