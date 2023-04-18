Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has been fined 10% of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during Royal Challengers Bangalore's recent match against Chennai Super Kings. Kohli, who scored just six runs, was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the code.

While details of the incident in question have not been revealed, it is thought that Kohli's reaction to the dismissal of CSK's Shivam Dube may have been the cause of the breach. Dube had played a blistering innings, scoring 52 runs from just 27 balls as CSK posted a formidable total of 226/6, which proved too much for RCB to chase.

Kohli's punishment was confirmed in a statement from the IPL, which also revealed that the batsman had accepted the Level 1 offence charge. Under the IPL's disciplinary regulations, a match referee's decision in relation to Level 1 breaches is final and binding.

The IPL match between former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium was marred by an unsightly altercation between stand-in KKR skipper Nitish Rana and MI bowler Hrithik Shokeen. Both players were found guilty of breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct and reprimanded after the match.

Kohli's wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, was in attendance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sharma was caught on camera admiring the support for CSK skipper MS Dhoni and commenting "they love him" while seated with RCB officials.

Despite the setback, RCB's campaign continues, with their next fixture against Punjab Kings in Mohali on April 20. The team will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to CSK and continue their push for a playoff spot.

Having lost three of their five matches so far, RCB is placed at number seven right below KKR, with a net run rate of -0.318.