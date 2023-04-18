Virat Kohli punished for violating IPL code of conduct in RCB vs CSK match; can you guess why?1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Virat Kohli has been fined 10% of his match fee for an IPL code of conduct violation.
Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has been fined 10% of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during Royal Challengers Bangalore's recent match against Chennai Super Kings. Kohli, who scored just six runs, was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the code.
