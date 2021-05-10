Yesterday, Kohli expressed gratitude towards healthcare and frontline workers who have helped everyone in difficult times in fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have joined hands with the crowd-funding platform Ketto to start their fundraising campaign 'In This Together' to raise ₹7 crore to help India in these testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also contributed ₹2 crores for the initiative.
Meanwhile, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh also received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
"Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest," Ishant wrote on his twitter handle.