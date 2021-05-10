Subscribe
Virat Kohli receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Virat Kohli receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli (File photo).
1 min read . 01:39 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh also received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday
  • Last week, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Umesh Yadav took the first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Kohli shared an Instagram story while taking the vaccine, and wrote "Vaccinate as soon as you can please".



Yesterday, Kohli expressed gratitude towards healthcare and frontline workers who have helped everyone in difficult times in fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have joined hands with the crowd-funding platform Ketto to start their fundraising campaign 'In This Together' to raise 7 crore to help India in these testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also contributed 2 crores for the initiative.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh also received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

"Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest," Ishant wrote on his twitter handle.

Last week, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Umesh Yadav took the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The Indian team will be leaving for England on June 2 for a three and a half month tour, comprising of six Test matches including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

